What women are talking about today, Tuesday January 25.

By Chelsea McLaughlin

The Aboriginal flag "belongs to everyone" after the federal government completed a $20 million deal to take ownership of its copyright.

Previously owned by the flag's designer Harold Thomas and a non-Indigenous clothing company, the flag is now freely available for public use.

It comes after a number of Indigenous groups were sent cease and desist warnings for using the flag in an apparent breach of copyright.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said it was "profoundly important for all Australians", adding "no one can take it away".

Under the agreement, Carroll and Richardson Flagworld will remain the exclusive licensed manufacturer and provider of Aboriginal flags and bunting. But Flagworld won't restrict individuals from making their own flag for personal use.

The commonwealth will put all future royalties received from Flagworld's sale of the flag towards the work of NAIDOC.

An annual scholarship in Thomas' honour will be provided to Indigenous students and an original painting celebrating the flag's 50th anniversary will be displayed by the government.

Thomas says he will use $2 million to make an Australian Aboriginal Flag Legacy not-for-profit.

"The Aboriginal flag design is my dreaming, intertwined with my wife's family and mine, our ancestral belonging. The land, and the landscape, is indelible in my make-up; it courses through my consciousness and subconsciousness," he said.

"The flag represents the timeless history of our land and our people's time on it. It is an introspection and appreciation of who we are. It draws from the history of our ancestors, our land, and our identity and will honour these well into the future."

