"He may be in this room." The chilling press conference directed at murderer of two teen girls.

On February 13, 2017, 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were hiking in their hometown of Delphi, a small Indiana city, when they disappeared.

Their bodies were found in nearby woods the following day, but two years later, police are still part of an ongoing investigation with the killer not yet known.

But in a press conference on Monday new details were revealed which suggest the person responsible for the crime is eerily close to the investigation. In fact, they believe it could be a person they have already interviewed as part of their enquiries.

They shared that there is evidence to suggest that the killer has local ties to the Delphi community, a town of only 3,000 people.

In a press conference with local media, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter spoke straight to the murderer of German and Williams, saying: “Directly to the killer — who may be in this room — we believe you are hiding in plain sight.”

“We have a witness. You made mistakes. We are coming for you and there’s no place for a heartless coward like you to hide that gets his thrill from killing little girls,’” the policeman continued.

As part of the press conference, the local police also released a new sketch of the suspected murderer as they seek the public’s help to identify the man.

As well as the new sketch, they have released audio of the man, who they believe to be between the ages of 18-40, and footage, which has been recovered from Liberty’s phone, the police explained.

In the audio, the suspected killer is heard saying”: “Guys…down the hill.”