Abigail Breslin grew up on our screens. Behind the scenes, she was in an abusive relationship.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

Over the weekend, actor Abigail Breslin revealed the horrific domestic violence she suffered in a two-year relationship with her abuser.

The 26-year-old, who we've watched grow up on our screens in a number of memorable roles in films and shows like Signs, Little Miss Sunshine, My Sister's Keeper, Zombieland, and Scream Queens, has never spoken publicly about the abuse she went through.

In a series of slides on Instagram, Breslin wrote that she felt compelled to write her story in part because it is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Her post started with a trigger warning, before she went into detail about what happened to her.

"As a DV survivor I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years," the actor began.