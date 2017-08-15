I have a confession; I’m a TV snob. When it comes to picking a TV series to watch I can be very selective. I find myself helplessly scrolling through Netflix for periods of time – much longer than anticipated (realising after 25 minutes I probably could have watched the first episode of a show rather than read 20 other TV synopses).

The truth is, I find it hard to sit still for long periods of time, so I don’t have the patience to watch three episodes of a series before “it gets good”. I need something that grabs me from the opening scene and makes me want to cancel all social activities until I’ve had my fix.

I found that with the ABC’s new show Pulse. The show is a sexy, smart high-stakes medical drama set in and around the transplant unit of a busy teaching hospital in Western Sydney. It also features a Game of Thrones star so that’s a plus (from Westeros to Western Sydney! More on that later).

Inspired by a true story, Pulse follows Frankie (Claire van der Boom – Love My Way and Rush fans rejoice), a former high-flying financial analyst who becomes a medical resident at the hospital.

But here’s the twist. Frankie is a survivor of chronic kidney failure, lucky enough to get a kidney transplant and have a second shot at life. A pretty life-changing ordeal for anyone, let alone someone in their 20s.

Now determined to give back, Frankie faces a whole lot of challenges and people in her new profession, while still dealing with her own personal and ongoing medical history. It's a compelling premise that hooks you in for a longer, intriguing haul that's full of light and shade, humour and heart. In the opening episode alone, there's an unexpected sex scene between two of the doctors, and as we all know, that's a recipe for any good Aussie drama.