It's official: The Bachelorette's Konrad Bien-Stephens and Abbie Chatfield are dating.

After a sneaky TikTok soft-launch earlier this week, Abbie Chatfield has made her relationship with The Bachelorette contestant Konrad Biel-Stephens Instagram official.

ICYMI: Konrad and Abbie were spotted kissing in Byron Bay earlier this month while Konrad was still finding love on-screen with Bachelorette Brooke Blurton.

But after his departure from the house last week, the pair have been able to share their relationship publicly.

Video via Mamamia.

Abbie first debuted (aka soft-launched) her relationship with Konrad via TikTok a few days ago where she spoke to him off camera.

"There goes all my hope of being the victim," she said, to which he replied: "You wanted to be a victim?"

"I didn’t want to be the toxic one," she replied.

"Why does anyone have to be toxic?" he responded

Abbie then paused, laughing to the camera: "Oh, sweet boy."

She captioned the video: "The tragedy of dating a securely attached man," and the comments were filled with people speculating on her on Konrad's relationship.

On Wednesday afternoon, Abbie confirmed everyone's suspicions, writing: "Me: I’ll never talk about who I’m dating publicly. This mf: 🧍", alongside a number of pictures of Konrad.