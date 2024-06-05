Over 7 years, 3 babies were abandoned in parks. We've just learned they're siblings.

On a Sunday morning in September 2017, a baby boy was found abandoned in an east London park in Plaistow. He had been carefully wrapped in a white blanket, and was quickly taken to hospital and given medical care. Medical staff named him Harry.

Harry was given the all-clear health-wise, though officers said they were concerned for the welfare of the baby's mother, who had not come forward or been found.

"If you see this appeal, please come forward and let us know you are safe. I know you must be feeling very frightened and alone to have done what you did but please make contact with us or your local hospital or GP surgery so they can check you are okay and offer you medical care and support," said Detective Inspector Ian Barker at a media conference.

For years, the case remained cold, police no closer to locating the baby's mother. Harry was subsequently adopted and given a different name.

Then in 2019, another baby was found abandoned.