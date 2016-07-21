The best thing about Ab Fab's return has nothing to do with the film.

Pour yourself a flute of Bollinger, get comfy: Eddie and Patsy are back.

Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, the British comedy duo that created BBC’s popular TV show Ab Fab, are doing the rounds promoting their new movie, aptly titled, Ab Fab: The Movie.

Kate Moss was seen posing with the pair in front of photographers at the London premiere. Kylie Minogue gushed about attending. And you can guarantee tickets will be selling faster than you can utter “Sweetie Darling” when the movie is released in the coming weeks.

But it’s not the film that’s the real winner in this scenario — not yet, at least. I’ve been cheering every time Saunders and Lumley make another public appearance for a different reason: because of what they’re wearing.

Image: Getty. Jennifer Saunders (L) and Joanna Lumley (R).

Saunders is 59 years old and Lumley is 70 (yes, it makes those of us who loved the show in the ‘90s feel very old indeed). Sadly, they're deemed ancient by Hollywood standards, yet they haven’t waved fashion’s white flag in defeat.

In fact, they shoved the damn flag in their pipe and smoked it.

The duo has obliterated the tired and cliched “dress your age” crap, and are instead dressing for how they feel. Which is pretty damn wonderful by the looks of things.