Last night Patsy (Joanna Lumley) and Eddie (Jennifer Saunders) waltzed the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of Ab Fab: The Movie.

And if you thought the two hilarious Brits knew how to dress, you should take a look at the Aussie contingent who came along, had a glass of Bolly and sparkled. Yes, there were lots of sparkles.

1.Fiona Falkiner.

Voluminous bell sleeves, a choker and big, blingy earrings – Patsy and Eddie would be proud.

2. Nikki Phillips.

Break out the bandeau - the pant suit just got a glam makeover.