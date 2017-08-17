All Blacks star's cheating uncovered in leaked texts after having sex in airport bathroom.

All Blacks rugby union star Aaron Smith has found himself in the middle of a media storm ahead of the Bledisloe Cup in Sydney on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old from Feilding, New Zealand, was caught having sex in a disabled toilet at Christchurch Airport last year as the team prepared to fly to a test match in South Africa.

He issued a statement of apology at the time, saying he made a “huge mistake, a huge error in judgment”. He apologised publicly to his partner Teagan Voykovich, his team and his fans. Voykovich stood by Smith throughout.

Now, however, the woman involved (who has not been identified) has shared her side of the story with the Daily Mail, claiming it wasn’t a ‘one-off’ and that she and the rugby star had been meeting up for sex for two years prior the bathroom incident.

Text messages obtained by Daily Mail appear to show the woman asking Smith if he had a girlfriend, him denying any relationship, and then the pair making arrangements to meet for sex in the park opposite his house and in her car.

"I’m alone for couple hours would you come to a park opposite my house? I’m free till 8. Come on," one of the messages reads.

"What you doing now? Won't you come give me a good luck f**k and s**k?" Smith proposes in another message.

"Why you think I have a girlfriend?" he asks on one occasion.