Your afternoon news wrap-up is here. And it will only take 2 minutes to read.

1. Father pens his own beautiful obituary.

A father in the US has penned his own touching obituary, in which he humorously takes credit for being Spiderman.

Aaron Purmort, whose battle with cancer was documented by his wife Nora McInerny in the blog myhusbandstumor.com, passed away peacefully at home on 25 November.

His obituary, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune today, facetiously claims he died “after complications from a radioactive spider bite that led to years of crimefighting and a years long battle with a nefarious criminal named cancer”.

“Civilians will recognise him best as Spider-man,” the obituary reads. “Aaron was known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often.”

McInerny and Purmort met in 2006, got together in 2010, and married in 2011.

Their baby boy, Ralphie, was born in January 2013.

McInerny wrote on her blog: “Before purmort died, we had time to sit down and write his obituary. I’ve never laughed and cried more in one sitting, but I’m so glad we got to do this.

“I love this man so damn much.”

2. Rupert Murdoch in a Twitter spat over Egypt.

Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch has found himself in the middle of a Twitter feud with some of his 535,000 followers over remarks deemed “racist” by some critics.

The Age reports the 83-year-old media baron tweeted in defence of his latest box-office flick, Exodus: Gods and Kings, after critics slammed it for trying to “redefine history.”

Tarid Nasheed is among those campaigning against the film, claiming too many white actors have been cast as main characters.

“The storyline takes place in ancient Africa, but all the African Kings and Gods are portrayed by white actors and all the slaves, thieves and ‘lower class’ Egyptians are played by black actors,” Nasheed wrote on Facebook.

It appears Mr Murdoch disagrees: He took to Twitter in defense of the film, which was made by his company 21st Century Fox, tweeting: “Since when are Egyptians not white? All I know are.”