WATCH: Every famous person in Sydney last night doing our red carpet challenge.

All of Australia’s biggest film and TV actors were in one place last night.

It’s the Australian film industry’s big night: the AACTA Awards.

And we went to stand on the red carpet and ask all the big stars to give us their favourite line from their favourite movie. The results are outstanding…

Our very own version of the Oscars celebrates local excellence in TV and film, and it’s been a stellar year for the Aussie box office with home grown films such as Holding The Man and Mad Max: Fury Road making this one of the country’s strongest years at the local box office.

The Awards show also saw AACTA Ambassador Cate Blanchett honoured with the Longford Lyell award for her contribution to the industry.

Presented the award by fellow actors Hugo Weaving and Richard Roxburgh, Blanchett called for more Australians to be seen on our screens and also praising the AACTAs for coming into the 21st century with regards to gender equality.

Click through the gallery for all the frocks from tonights red carpet. 
Sam FrostImage via Instagram @fro01
Daniel Macpherson and Zoe VentouraImage via Instagram @danmacpherson
Teresa PalmerImage via Instagram @whomagazine
Pia MillerImage via [email protected]
Bindi IrwinImage via Twitter @hjckd.
Brooke SatchwellImage via [email protected]
Sam FrostImage via [email protected]
Magda SzubanskiImage via [email protected]
Emma BoothImage via [email protected]
Bindi Irwin won the US Dancing with the Stars.
Emma FreedmanImage via Instagram @AACTA
Cate BlanchettImage via Twitter @AACTA.
Lucy Durak lucydurak
Isabella Giovinazzo and George Mason tvweekmag instaImage via Instagram @tvweekmag
Megan GaleImage via Instagram @inkwellco
Tasma, Rove, Magda and Bindi.Image via Instagram @rovemcmanus
Gary Mehigan, Heather Maltman and Andrew SteeleImage via Instagram @garymehigan
Elizabeth DebickiImage via Twitter @AACTA
Sigrid Thornton.Image via Twitter @AACTA.
Anna BamfordImage via Instagram.
Courtney EatonImage via [email protected]
