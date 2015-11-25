The 29-year-old woman who gave birth as a virgin.

The Motherish was contacted by a family member of the couple who wished to share this story. Names have been omitted to maintain privacy.



The Motherish has learned that in an Australian hospital, a 29-year-old woman gave birth as a virgin.

The doctors think she may have extreme vaginismus, which is when a vagina has painful contractions in response to physical contact, like sexual intercourse.

As a result the woman was scared of having sex – and so she never had intercourse with her husband.

Yet the couple really wanted to have a baby. However, as the wife couldn't have penetrative sex, her husband ejaculated and then he 'turkey basted' his wife using his fingers.

He and his wife fell pregnant through the unique method.

Here's a story explaining the journey a couple goes through when the woman has vaginismus. Post continues after the video...