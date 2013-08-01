Simon Cowell expecting baby with his friend's wife.

1. Whoa, Simon Cowell is going to be a dad.

The X Factor judge, 53, is expecting his first child with New York socialite Lauren Silverman, 36, according to People.

The news is hot gossip because Lauren Silverman is married to Cowell’s close friend, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman.

Silverman is reportedly 10 weeks pregnant and a friend of the socialite told of MailOnline: “Lauren loves Simon, she says that she wants to marry him. And with the baby, she’s going the right way about it! But I think this could be really good for Simon.”



According to The Sun, Cowell’s mother, Julie, has said she’s thrilled at the prospect of becoming a grandmother: “I’m delighted. It’s wonderful.”

The Silvermans have reportedly filed for divorce, and Lauren and Cowell began a romantic relationship around a year after the Silverman’s marriage ended.



An assistant to Cowell’s U.K. rep has responded to the news, “This is a very sensitive issue and all media enquiries are being dealt with by his U.S. attorney.”

In an interview last year, Cowell said, “I do really, really like kids, because I can talk to them and listen to them,” he said.

“The problem has always been how much time you need to devote to bringing up kids and I’ve always dedicated all my life to work, and at 52, I’ve probably missed the opportunity.”

Wonder how Cowell is going to deal with the ex-factor…

3. Naked Princess Diana covers Vanity Fair’s 2013 style issue. Huh?

As a magazine editor what do you do to make your cover stand out from every one on the rack featuring Kate Middleton? Put a picture of her deceased mother-in-law instead.

Oh yes, Vanity Fair have chosen the late Princess Diana as the cover star for their 2013 Style issue.

Which is odd for a couple of reasons: one, it’s the style issue yet in the cover photo she has no clothes on. And two, well to be frank, she hasn’t been alive for over 15 years.

The other icky thing about this coverstory is the headline on the accompanying Vanity Fair article: The Grandmother Prince George Never Knew: Revisiting Diana and the True Love of Her Life.

We all know the tragic story, we all know Prince George won’t get to meet his father’s mother and to use this time to exploit the grief of the situation is appalling.

The VF article centres on the relationship the People’s Princess had with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan in the last few years of her life.

“Many close to Diana say her relationship with Khan was the most significant after Prince Charles, but beyond a secret romance, it was her shot at a normal life,” says Vanity Fair.