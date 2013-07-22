A male porn star's guide to great... food

Warning: Any among our dear readers who offend easily might want to skip this article because, spoiler alert: It's about a porn star.

But it's not about porn. We're here to tell you about James Deen's latest work – which is actually a web-based food show… and frankly, we pretty much love it.

In case you're not already intimately (ahem) familiar with Deen, he's not your average pornographic movie actor. His sweet-faced appeal already reached far beyond porn's standard demographic, which is largely male, and he resonates in particular with the likes of hipsters and teenage girls. Indeed, ABC Nightline did a feature about him last year called "Porn's Boy Next Door," in which one fan described him as the Ryan Gosling of porn. (Hey girl is right!)

Yes, and this is the same guy who starred with Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham in her semi-scandalous porn debut, Backdoor Teen Mom. Oh, and FYI he also co-starred with Lindsay Lohan in the forthcoming movie The Canyons, written by Bret Easton Ellis. Are we painting a picture yet?

That brings us back to Deen's latest project, the web video series James Deen Loves Food that we can't stop watching.

The shows each start with a kitschy graphic intro with a voice over talking about how much, well, James Deen loves food. And then it goes into the (so to speak) meat of a different food adventure in each episode: In one, the (let's be honest: totally adorable) Deen takes a walk down Vegas's Fremont Street tasting chili dogs and such. And in another, he earnestly taste tests a whole array of ketchups on the market today, placing a dab of each on his finger to give it a try. He also does bizarre stuff like eating Ted Bundy's last meal, frying up a hotdog version of the Turducken, and making a 26-layer dip.

Through each expletive-laden vid, he goofs around, joking and flashing that winning smile that's one reason (among others, obviously) he's so popular among women.

Want to see more? (That was a rhetorical question.) Head on over to Deen's NSFW site WoodRocket (yes, that's right, WoodRocket) for additional episodes. Seriously, don't click at work, or with the kids around.

And don't say we never gave you enough food porn.

Alesandra Dubin is a Los Angeles-based writer and the founder of home and travel blog Homebody in Motion. Follow her on Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.

PHOTO CREDIT: ETHAN MILLER/GETTY IMAGES