A photo of an eight-month-old baby girl surrounded by pieces of her slain mother’s police uniform has been shared online as a reminder of the dangers of the drink driving.

The image went viral on the same day as the funeral of Jaimie Jursevics, who was killed last week when she was struck by a suspected drink-driver while on duty.

The 33-year-old was survived by her husband and young daughter.

The photo of the little girl, named Morgan, was posted on Facebook by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in the US state of Colorado, where Trooper Jursevics worked.

“For anyone who is planning on just having a ‘few beers’ and driving home after, look at this little girl,” the post read.

“She will grow up without her mother, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jaimie Jursevics.

“Is it worth it?”

The post has been shared more than 8,000 times, and many have commented sharing their condolences.

At her funeral, Trooper Jursevics was described as “tenacious” and “a beacon of life”, according to local news channel Denver7.

“She was a beacon of life to all she knew and was an outstanding trooper,” Colorado State Patrol chief Scott Hernandez said.

“She was tenacious in the pursuit of justice and keeping others safe.”

Shawn Olmstead, also of Colorado State Patrol, said: “She was a ball of fire, she was a go-getter, she was a hard worker, she was a friend and to all of us she was a sister.”

A GoFundMe account set up to support Trooper Jursevics’ family has so far raised almost $US100,000.

