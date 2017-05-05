Tracy Grimshaw made a hugely awkward mistake about the royals on live TV.

When word got out that The Queen had summoned all of her royal staff to Buckingham Palace for an ’emergency meeting’, the world panicked.

Despite palace sources claiming there was “no cause for alarm” about the meeting, royal fans began to ask questions about Her Royal Highness’ health.

Was she okay? Was Prince Philip okay? Were the corgis okay?

Hours later, it was confirmed that Prince Philip had decided to step down from public life, and would no longer appear at public engagements from August onwards.

Unfortunately for some, the announcement came in such a hurry that things got..err...a little confused.

And even veteran Australian journalist Tracy Grimshaw was not immune: during a live cross to a Buckingham Palace correspondent, Tracy announced she had confirmation the Queen was stepping down from public life.