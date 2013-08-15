96% of women around the world can’t call themselves this…

By MERISSA MATTHEW

Surely there’s something wrong when only 4% of women around the world can call themselves beautiful.

These statistics were revealed during the Dove campaign for Real Beauty, first started in 2004. It’s not difficult to be shocked by these statistics. However, if I were to be completely honest here, I’d have to say that I probably sit in the 96%.

But I can also say that I am currently on a journey in discovering value in who I am, rather than what I look like. And now, after 12 months of sweat, blood (and a few tears), I’m on a mission to bring this issue out into the open.

In late 2012, I established Makeup Free Me – a campaign to help create a world where women love and celebrate who they are.

Our core beliefs are that firstly, we are unique in the way we look and there is beauty in our differences. In other words we don’t have to look a certain way to be beautiful. Secondly, who we are is far more important than our outward appearance. Can you imagine what our society would look like if we all truly believed this?

On Friday 30th August 2013 we are encouraging women all across Australia to take on the challenge of going without makeup for one day, and to get their family and friends to sponsor them.

By asking women to go makeup free for a mere 24 hours, we are showing the world we love who we are, the way we are and are taking a unified stand against negative body image. We are also raising funds to support the Butterfly Foundation who are dedicated to helping and supporting those affected by eating disorders and negative body image. All funds are going directly to their preventive programs on positive body image, self esteem development and media literacy education.