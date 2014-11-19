Captivating: 911 operator talks an ordinary woman through delivering her sister's baby.

An emergency phone operator in upstate New York took a phone call earlier this week from a women who’s sister-in-law was about to give birth.

It started simply enough:

911 operator: “911, what is your emergency?”

Caller: “My sister-in-law’s water just broke.”

911 operator: “Has she been having contractions?”

Caller: “Yeah, they’re a minute apart.”

911 operator: *A sharp intake of breath. Silence.*

The five-minute audio is incredibly compelling. There is a terrifying minute of silence after the baby is born, with the umbilical cord wrapped around it’s little neck. It reminds us that while birth happens everyday all over the world, it is still an unbelievably special and sometimes dangerous event.

Listen below as Lorraine Monohan talks through the complete process of delivering the baby with Nicole Felder.

[raw] [/raw]

The baby is healthy and happy, and was named Nina Mills. Apparently, this is the third baby that Monohan has helped deliver over the phone.