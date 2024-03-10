These guys were the heartthrobs of the '90s. Then they disappeared from the spotlight.

If you were a child in the '90s, chances are your bedroom featured at least one piece of blow-up furniture, a lava lamp and walls enshrined with posters from the latest edition of TV Hits magazine.

Before the turn of the century, Hollywood was full of young stars acting in sitcoms, teen dramas and blockbuster movies. These floppy-haired fan favourites were making it big, and we were all lapping it all up. But despite the throngs of screaming fans and magazine covers galore, for some, the glitz and glamour wasn't all it was hyped up to be.

While you can still see some of your favourite '90s stars living large in Hollywood roost (ahem, Leonardo DiCaprio), there were plenty who traded in the high life in favour of a different pace. Here are seven who walked away from the limelight to follow a different path.

Rider Strong.