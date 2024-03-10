These guys were the heartthrobs of the '90s. Then they disappeared from the spotlight.

If you were a child in the '90s, chances are your bedroom featured at least one piece of blow-up furniture, a lava lamp and walls enshrined with posters from the latest edition of TV Hits magazine.
Before the turn of the century, Hollywood was full of young stars acting in sitcoms, teen dramas and blockbuster movies. These floppy-haired fan favourites were making it big, and we were all lapping it all up. But despite the throngs of screaming fans and magazine covers galore, for some, the glitz and glamour wasn't all it was hyped up to be.
While you can still see some of your favourite '90s stars living large in Hollywood roost (ahem, Leonardo DiCaprio), there were plenty who traded in the high life in favour of a different pace. Here are seven who walked away from the limelight to follow a different path.
Rider Strong.
The '90s sitcom Boy Meets World taught us a lot about growing up and falling in love for the first time. It also taught us that cute boys with good manners named Shawn are our kryptonite. The best friend character was played by Rider Strong and immediately won the hearts of girls around the world until the show ended in 2000.
Shortly after, Strong put his acting career on the back burner and instead headed to Columbia University to study a degree in English literature. Since then, he has dipped his toes into a few different pools, including short-film making, activism, and even a podcast called Literary Disco dedicated to his love of books. Be still our beating hearts.