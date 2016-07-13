Model Chrissy Teigen has voiced her support for former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari, whose parenting was criticised by social media users who said her kids were too skinny.

Cavallari, 29, shared a photo of her sons Colton, 3, and Jaxon, 2, enjoying the beach with their father, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, 33 (with whom she also as a seven-month-old daughter named Saylor, who is not pictured), over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Some users thought the boys looked too skinny. So they began accusing Cavallari of starving her children in the comments.

Even though we’re not in the states, were still celebrating ???? hope everyone has a fun and safe 4th! #MyGuys A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 4, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

Teigen, a new mom herself, having given birth to daughter Luna in April, has been no stranger to the parent shaming comments that all celebrity mothers face.

Watch Chrissy Teigen talk about what made John Legend cried on TV. (Post continues after video.)