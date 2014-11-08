The very good-looking cast of Baywatch. Where are they now?

Baywatch was about more than red swimsuits and very good-looking people.

When you think of the most famous beach in the world, you think of Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, right?

Wrong.

Think…Los Angeles County…think Baywatch!

Baywatch first aired in 1989 and was quickly cancelled after just one season when it came in at number 73 out of 103 shows. But David Hasselhoff believe in it. He BELIEVED in Baywatch.

And we believed in him.

He was the Knightrider after all. As if he was going to let anyone cancel him!

Plus he had a curly mullet. And nobody, and I mean nobody, messes with someone who has a curly mullet.

So he got together with creators and executive producers Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Greg Bonann and they got it syndicated.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Baywatch soon became the most watched TV show in the world.

Let's return to the sand and the surf and the beaches of California and remember the fabulous cast of Baywatch.

David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon.

Not his fault...

He played Mitch for a long time.

He's a singer too!

Am I right?

The low point.

Don't Hassel The Hoff.

He continued to battle his addiction.

At the ARIA Awards.

Dancing With The Stars

As a judge on America's Got Talent.

Pamela Anderson as C.J. Parker.

C.J. tried everyone's patience.

A Playboy favourite.

Pamela Anderson as Barb Wire.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Whoops, we released a sex tape.

Pamela Anderson down under.

Humanitarian work.

Her work with PETA.

Animal rights work with PETA continues.

Look at that little puppy.

She wrote a book!

Pammie on ice.

Dancing With The Stars.

Scary Movie 3.

Parker Stevenson as Craig Pomeroy.

It was the dimples, and the blue blue eyes.

He left, but then came back.

Still talking about Baywatch

What is Parker doing today.

Yasmine Bleeth as Caroline Holden.

Yasmine even featured on Friends.

Marriage troubles and big sis tries to help.

Caroline becomes a lifeguard.

Charlie's Angels maybe...

The sisters work closely together.

Yasmine Bleeth in FHM.

No more Baywatch.

Bleeth moves on to Nash Bridges.

Then she was spotted by Aaron Spelling.

The mugshot that ended a career.

Yasmine opens up about her drug battle.

Gayle Buchannon was played by the brilliant Wendie Malick.

Her greatest role to date.

Wendie in Hot In Cleveland.

Michael Newman, a real lifeguard.

What's he up to these days?

The original Hobie.

In Step By Step.

Brandon Call today

Jeremy Jackson takes over as Hobie.

Hobie is a lifeguard in season 10. Wiping tear...

Hobie leaves.

Shawn Weatherly as Jill Riley.

On Oceanquest.

In Cold Case in 2010.

Billy Warlock as Eddie Kramer.

He soon settles in.

They fall in love...

A real life engagement.

Billy Warlock continued acting.

Billy today.

Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain.

In ET.

Erika in international playboy.

A more sedate cover.

After Baywatch...

What's Erika doing now?

Rookie Summer Quinn joins the team.

She has to graduate rookie school

5 pound fluctuations only.

Nicole in Celebrity Fit Club.

Nicole Eggert in TLC's What Not To Wear.

Nicole in Funny Or Die.

Celebrity Splash.

Talking about Corey Haim.

Nicole now runs an ice cream truck business.

David Charvet as Matt Brody.

Run Matt, run!

Poor Matt.

It just wasn't meant to be.

He moved on to another favourite show.

Multiple albums.

He is married to Brooke Bourke.

Construction and real estate empire.

Alexandra Paul as Stephanie Holden.

She is tough.

After Baywatch...

In Mad Men.

The B Team.

Peter Phelps as Trevor Cole.

He played a real tosser.

It wasn't only Mitch that he annoyed.

Poor Eddie.

No more Baywatch.

Peter Phelps in Stingers.

Peter Phelps in Let The Sunshine In.

Another Aussie joins the cast.

He took his job seriously.

He and Caroline fall in love.

Gena Lee Nolan as trouble-maker Neely Capshaw.

Neely and Mitch, sitting in a tree.

On the set of Baywatch.

The requisite Playboy cover.

Gena Lee Nolan at the 25 year reunion.

She has written a book about thyroid disease.

Carmen Electra as Lani McKenzie.

In Hawaiian Wedding.

Oh no, not another one.

Hanging out with Jenny McCarthy..

Carmen Electra as a judge.

What else has Carmen Electra been doing?

Lap Dance.

Brooke Burns as Jessie Owens.

Her Aussie hook up.

On the cover of Maxim.

She's now a TV host.

Then, The Chase.

Diving accident.

Baywatch had a couple of future huge stars...

Michelle Williams...

More new faces for Baywatch...

