The brave little girl fighting breast cancer at the age of just 8.

Chrissy is one of the youngest people ever to have breast cancer.

Eight year old Chrissy Turner loves dragons. She adores dinosaurs – velociraptors in particular – and loves being in the water.

The blonde haired little girl still sleeps every night with her teddy bear, Andy and she worships her 16-year old sister who she says is her “best friend.”

Eight-year old Chrissy Turner is just like any other eight-year old you might know – warm, funny, a delight to be around.

Except this eight-year old girl isn’t like any other, she is facing a struggle inconceivable for a child so young. This eight-year old has breast cancer – one of the youngest persons ever to be diagnosed with the disease.

The little girl first became aware something was wrong when she went to her parents after finding a lump on her chest.

“It was about the middle of October she came to us with a lump on her chest and was scared,” said her father, Troy Turner, who also has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma told ABC4 Utah News.

After a series of tests the eight-year old from Utah in the US was diagnosed with Secretory Breast Carcinoma – rare form of cancer which only affects 1 in 1,000,000 adults, and has almost never been seen before in a such a young person.

In fact, doctors told Chrissy’s parents Annette and Troy they only have 15 other cases to compare the cancer to.

Annette, said she was hit hard by the news “I broke down.”

“It’s a struggle every day worrying about my family, about my husband and now my baby girl.”

Chrissy and her family speak about her diagnosis …