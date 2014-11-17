7 dumb parenting decisions that seemed like a great idea at the time.

The not so smart parenting decisions we’ve all made…

I do not care what anyone tells you; no parent anywhere has an ever-loving clue what the hell he or she is doing at any given time. Decent parents will approach every decision they make with respectable intentions while crossing their fingers that the grand plan in their heads work out.

And most of the time, those plans do work out for the best.

But sometimes, we make epically dumb decisions that seemed like good ideas at the time. I know I have. In fact, I can think of seven of them right now.

1. Pavlov’s mum.

It started out easy enough. The kids were tired and kind of whiny after a long day, so to cool their hot tempers, I offered up some extra snacks. It was nothing fancy or extreme, just a small plate of crackers and cheese and a few grapes.

Slowly, over the course of a few weeks, those little devious hellions I love so dearly, had trained me to bring out snacks every single time they whined

2. The lure of washable crayons (and markers).

When my burgeoning Picasso took up an intense interest in art, I got very excited and ran out and bought every colour washable marker and crayon known to man. As a trained artist myself, I was quick to want to encourage artistic interest in my children.

So, of course, I allowed my kid to colour all over the refrigerator. And the floor. But only in the kitchen. And then one day I went into his bedroom and noticed the ENTIRE wall by his bed was covered in drawings. Whoops!

3. Giving the kids a swear word.

I read a trendy parenting book about how French kids are so much better at damn near everything. Since I obviously want my children to be so much better at damn near everything, I applied some of the advice in this book to my parenting style.

I let my oldest child have a swear word that could be his. He could use it whenever he felt necessary and no adult could tell him not to use it. Well, that was stupid because suddenly everything and everyone was "stupid."

The worst part? Once you let that can of stupid out, you can't put it back.

4. Mum will do anything for ease of mind.

That's right. Mum will help you get dressed well into your fourth year of life, even though YOU KNOW HOW TO , except that you are SLOWER THAN SLUGS at doing it and therefore it's the MOST FRUSTRATING part of 6:30 a.m.