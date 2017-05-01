When Liz Hayes met America’s White supremacists things got heated.

The day after Donald Trump became President of the United States on January 20, a wave of hate crimes swept over the country.

Within his first month of office The Southern Poverty Law Center had catalogued 1064 such incidents, compiled from a mixture of media reports and tip-offs, and only 13 turned out to be false – 26 were carried out against Trump supporters.

Hate groups have also swelled, with membership of the Ku Klux Klan growing on a daily basis.

On Sunday 60 Minutes presenter Liz Hayes went deep into “Klan country” in America’s mid-west to find out why.

"Donald Trump has been a big gain in our membership," California Grand Dragon Will Quigg explained on the Channel 9 program.

"People have found out through Donald Trump that you can say what you want to say and get away with it, I mean, it's not a bad thing to say, 'yes, I'm white and I'm proud'."

Even so, he acknowledged the Republican could not openly support the group because of their violent history.

"He can't [support us] ... After 150 years the knights of Ku Klux Klan are still considered a hate group," Quigg said.