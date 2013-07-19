food

6 marvellous Milo recipes

Have you ever been baking only to find you've run out of cocoa powder? Try using Milo instead. Here are some delicious inspirations …

Easy Milo Cake

This cake is delicious for breakfast or a snack. Don't let your children eat it all.

Get the recipe here.

Milo, Banana & Bran Muffins

lifestylefood.com.au

These muffins are delicious and filling.

Get the recipe here.

Milo Biscuits

That's Life

These biscuits are chewy and delicious. Good luck stopping at one

Get the recipe here.

Milo Slice

The Organised Housewife

This Milo Slice is so delicious, your family and friends will be begging you for the recipe.

Get the recipe here.

Milo Brownies

Wikihow

Brownies are delicious served warm with cream or ice-cream or yummy served cold. For an added treat, stir vanilla icecream with Milo, place in the freezer and serve with warm brownies.

Get the recipe here.

Milo Pancakes

Make Milo pancakes in place of traditional varieties for a special breakfast treat.

Get the recipe here.

