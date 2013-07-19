6 marvellous Milo recipes

Have you ever been baking only to find you've run out of cocoa powder? Try using Milo instead. Here are some delicious inspirations …
Easy Milo Cake
This cake is delicious for breakfast or a snack. Don't let your children eat it all.
Get the recipe here.
Milo, Banana & Bran Muffins
lifestylefood.com.au
These muffins are delicious and filling.
Get the recipe here.
Milo Biscuits
That's Life
These biscuits are chewy and delicious. Good luck stopping at one
Get the recipe here.
Milo Slice
The Organised Housewife
This Milo Slice is so delicious, your family and friends will be begging you for the recipe.
Get the recipe here.
Milo Brownies
Wikihow
Brownies are delicious served warm with cream or ice-cream or yummy served cold. For an added treat, stir vanilla icecream with Milo, place in the freezer and serve with warm brownies.
Get the recipe here.
Milo Pancakes
Make Milo pancakes in place of traditional varieties for a special breakfast treat.
Get the recipe here.