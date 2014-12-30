Tuesday afternoon's news in 5 minutes.

1. Woman arrested over murder of children at Morayfield, north of Brisbane

By ABC

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two children and attempting to murder another two children at a home in Morayfield, north of Brisbane.

Detectives arrested a 58-year-old woman from Caboolture this morning and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Police were investigating the alleged murders of a three-year-old boy in July last year and a seven-month-old boy in September this year.

They were also investigating whether there was an attempt to kill two boys, aged nine and 11, in a house fire in February.

No charges have yet been laid.

A version of this story was originally published on the ABC and has been republished with full permission.

2. Search for QZ8501

30 ships and 15 aircraft continue in their search for missing plane AirAsia QZ8501.

This morning Indonesia widened the air search from seven areas to a more detailed 13-area search zone.

As the third day of searching continues there are reports this afternoon that smoke has been spotted off an island, Pulau Lung 70km off the operations base.

For more read this post here.

3. Islamic State praises Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis in propaganda magazine

By ABC

The Islamic State group has praised the actions of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis in an editorial in its propaganda magazine Dabiq.

The foreword of the sixth issue of the magazine described how Monis “brought terror to the entire nation” when he entered the Lindt Cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place, taking 17 people hostage.

The siege ended in the deaths of two of the hostages – 38-year-old lawyer Katrina Dawson and 34-year-old cafe manager Tori Johnson – as well as Monis.

It is understood that the gunman acted alone, but following the siege Prime Minister Tony Abbott said Monis “sought to cloak his actions with the symbolism of the ISIL death cult”.

Dabiq said Monis was a “mujahid in the path of Allah” who performed a “daring raid” by “acting alone and striking the kuffar [Westerners who do not believe in an Islamic God] where it would hurt them most – in their own lands”.

The article included photos from the siege showing witnesses escaping as well as a full page dedication to Monis, including quotes from him about Allah.

The article ended with a warning that others would follow the “examples” set by extremists such as Monis and Abdul Numan Haider, who was shot dead after stabbing two police officers during anti-terrorism raids in September.