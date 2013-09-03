50 Shades of Grey casting finally confirmed.

After what feels like a decade’s worth of speculation about who would play the leading roles in the 50 Shades of Grey movie, we finally have confirmation.

Meryl Streep and Geoffrey Rush will take on the much coveted roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. These two Oscar winning actors were chosen for their unmatched ability to successfully master the complex dialogue and witty repartee between the main characters.

Just kidding. If only.

Dakota Johnson, 23, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffiths (and stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas), who appeared in the story of Facebook’s creation The Social Network and Five Year Engagement will play Anastasia.

Charlie Hunnam, 33, best known for his role in television cult favourite Queer As Folk will play the male lead, Christian Grey.

The author of 50 Shades of Grey E.L. James, announced the casting on her blog. She praised Johnson as ‘lovely’ and Hunnam as both ‘gorgeous and talented’.

The three books that make up the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy have sold a record setting 70 million copies worldwide (the ‘record’ bit comes from how fast the books sold after being released).

The books are erotic fiction focusing on the relationship between a university student, Ana and a self-made, young and dashing multi-millionaire, Christian, who become involved in the world of S & M.

I am delighted to let you know that the lovely Dakota Johnson has agreed to be our Anastasia in the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey. — E L James (@E_L_James) September 2, 2013

The gorgeous and talented Charlie Hunnam will be Christian Grey in the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey. — E L James (@E_L_James) September 2, 2013

