Bec: "5 things I'm obsessed with right now."

By BEC SPARROW

Let’s not even pretend I’m cool. You and I both know that I’m firmly nestled in the bossom of suburban dagginess but I refuse to let that stop me from telling you what I’m loving/mildly obsessed with right now.

So here are the five things I currently love. Who’s with me?

1. Party Tricks.

Nina who? Sister, let me tell you if you love a bit of sexual tension on screen you have to start tuning in to Party Tricks.

I have become mildly OBSESSED with this political dramedy from the creators and writers of Offspring. In a nutshell it’s about how the leaders of the two major political parties in Victoria are gearing up for an election while covering up the fact that a few years earlier they shagged each other senseless.

Full credit to the glorious Asher Keddie – she’s so utterly convincing as Victoria Premier Kate Ballard that Nina Proudman is a distant memory to me now. Plus the on-screen chemistry between Kate Ballard (Keddie) and David MacLeod (Rodger Corser) is the hottest I’ve seen on screen since Maddie and David on Moonlighting. Or Mulder and Scully on The X Files. Or Vinnie Del Tito and Dannii Minogue on Young Talent Time. Trust me on this – TUNE IN tonight.

2. NYDJ Jeans

I have the hips of Marilyn Monroe and the arse of Homer Simpson. This does not bode well for me when it comes time to buy jeans. Except now because I’ve discovered NYDJ jeans which are ALL THE AWESOME. Their claim to fame is that they make everyone look and feel one size smaller. Is that true? No idea. I’m just excited to find jeans which FIT ME even if they are expensive.

3. Moss & Crabb

I know, I know, it sounds like a new designer label specialising in unwearable metallic swimwear. Or a law firm. Well, wrong on both counts, buddy. Tara Moss and Annabel Crabb have each released fabulous non-fiction books in the past few months and I’m reading both. Moss’s The Fictional Woman is part memoir, part feminist manifesto and I’ve got to say it’s enlightening and encouraging and accessible and a bloody good read. If you have a Gen Z or Gen Y woman in your life – this is your Christmas gift of choice.