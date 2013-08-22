What NOT to buy this season. An anti-fashionista's guide.

By NICKY CHAMP

At the start of a new season many fashion editors, stylists and bloggers decree everything to be ah-mazing and in-credible.

And for a brief moment you convince yourself that yes, you too can wear pyjamas in public or dress in head-to-toe cobalt without looking like Violet Beauregard in Willy Wonka:

If you’ve ever adopted double denim or heeled sneakers you’ll know what fashion regret feels like because in retrospect that oh-so-hot fashion trend looks cringe-worthy and ridiculous.

(I’m just glad Facebook wasn’t invented in the 90s.)

Most fashion trends seem like a good idea at the time but there are a special few you just know won’t work in real life so much so that you don’t even entertain the thought trying them.

Case in point:

1. Perspex clutches.

Peekaboo, I can see your floating tampons and scrunched up bus tickets.

Via Buzzfeed

2. The single earring.

Are you Captain Jack Sparrow? Can you handle everyone you come in contact with pointing out you’re missing an earring?

via Matches

3. Sheer clothing.

Sure Gwyneth Paltrow can flash some serious side butt on the red carpet in a sheer-panelled dress but is there ever a real life occasion where it’s appropriate to turn up in completely see-through clothing? The office? Nup. A wedding? No. The beach in 1974? Maybe.