5 dinners my kids love: Roast chook, baked pasta and nicoise salad

My middle son and husband are two of the fussiest eaters I have ever encountered. My eldest son, little girl and I eat pretty much everything and shake our heads at the delicious meals they reject including anything with capsicum, cucumber or visible onion or garlic (it’s okay if it’s hidden).

Each week I plan out five dinners we can all enjoy that even fusspots like them will appreciate and enjoy.

Toasted sandwiches and 2-minute-noodles make up the other two nights.

Here’s what’s on the menu this week:

Monday: Classic roast chicken