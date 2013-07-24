5 dinners my kids love: Roast chook, baked pasta and nicoise salad

My middle son and husband are two of the fussiest eaters I have ever encountered. My eldest son, little girl and I eat pretty much everything and shake our heads at the delicious meals they reject including anything with capsicum, cucumber or visible onion or garlic (it’s okay if it’s hidden).
Each week I plan out five dinners we can all enjoy that even fusspots like them will appreciate and enjoy.
Toasted sandwiches and 2-minute-noodles make up the other two nights.
Here’s what’s on the menu this week:
Monday: Classic roast chicken
We are the perfect family for roast chicken. Philip likes a drumstick, Giovanni likes a breast chopped up, Caterina eats the other drumstick, my husband has both wings with some of the breast attached and I pick at the remainder like a vulture. Can you believe I used to be vegetarian?
Get the recipe here.
Tuesday: Roast potatoes, as a main
Wednesday: Baked Ziti with sausages and tomatoes
Okay, so the kids don’t actually eat the basil but pasta with sausages, tomato and melted cheese? Brilliant.
Get the recipe here.
Thursday: Deconstructed Nicoise salad
Friday: Spag Bol
We eat Spag Bol more than once a week because it is too easy and we all love it. I always make extra sauce and freeze it for even faster meals.
Find the recipe here.
Does your family have a favourite recipe? Take a snapshot next time you cook it for dinner, send us the recipe and we'll add it to one of our galleries. Better yet, send five and we'll give you a gallery all of your own! Send to [email protected]ivillage.com.au.