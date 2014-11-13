5 of the best parenting websites you never knew existed.

You’re welcome.

Being a parent is tough work, and often you’re left looking for answers online to many parenting dilemmas that crop up.

In the hopes of saving you some googling, here are 5 of the best parenting related websites you may never have heard of.

1. Find A Babysitter.

Finding the right nanny or babysitter for your family can be a mine field, and it can be really daunting.

findababysiter.com.au works by signing up to either a basic (weekend or evening) or premium (daytime and evening) membership. (You can also sign up for a free 7 day trial).

From there, you can either scan through the profiles of registered nannies (kinda like online dating I guess) and contact nannies directly via SMS or email, or you can post a job advertisement for people to contact you.

No agency fees, no ongoing costs and findababysitter.com can even help you design a list of screening questions for your applicants.

2. One Handed Cooks.

Taken from their website:

"One Handed Cooks is a baby and toddler food blog that inspires people to cook beautifully simple, healthy food for their baby, toddler and primary school aged children. The recipes are all quick and easy to make, leaving you one free hand to wipe a nose, give a cuddle, or feed a hungry child. Each nutritious recipe has been lovingly gummed, chewed, picked up, smushed and devoured by our own children and their little friends"

Sounds pretty damn good to me, finally a recipe website I can actually follow.

All of the recipes on one handed cooks uses normal every day ingredients that can be easily substituted, so you don't find yourself running to the shops for one jar.

3. Mother Safe.

Have you ever come down with the worst flu of your life and wondered whether or not you can take a particular medication because you're breastfeeding at the time?

Mothersafe is a comprehensive medication counselling service for mothers providing advice and assistance on which medications are safe for use during breastfeeding, and those which are not.