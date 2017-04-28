A severely disabled four-year-old boy taken from a Brisbane hospital has been found by police in northern NSW.

Queensland Police’s Detective Acting Inspector Grant Galston says the child is “OK” and on his way to a Newcastle hospital.

Insp Galston says his parents, who took the boy from Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital on Thursday, are co-operating with police.

His parents had previously said they believe his condition was caused by vaccines and feared hospital food would kill him.

Earlier this afternoon, the boy’s mother, Cini Walker, was spotted in Newcastle by a member of the public after Queensland Police made an appeal to find the wheelchair-bound child.

Insp Galston said the parents had custody of the boy, but doctors at Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital said he needed medical attention.

He said hospital staff were talking to the parents on Thursday but when they returned to the room a few minutes later, the couple had left with their son.