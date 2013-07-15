Monday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. A 23-year-old Australian woman is reportedly in a critical condition after she was gored by a bull during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

The woman – who is known to the media only as J.E, sustained injuries to her ribs and right lung after she was hit by the bull when she was holding onto wooden barriers outside the bullring.

The annual Spanish event runs over nine days and usually draws in thousands of tourists from around the world. This year, at least 50 people were injured when the bulls were released.

2. Lea Michelle, the fiance of Canadian actor Cory Monteith, has reportedly asked for privacy after news of the 31-year-old Glee star’s death spread. Lea Michelle‘s reps told the media: “We ask that everyone kindly respect Lea’s privacy during this devastating time”. Monteith reportedly died of a drug overdose on Saturday. His body was discovered by staff at a hotel in Vancouver, when he did not check out on time. You can read editor Jamila Rizvi’s post about the star here.

3. Kevin Rudd’s sister, 62-year-old Loree Rudd, has said that she believes there should be a ban on homosexuality being depicted as ‘normal’. In an interview with News Ltd, Ms Rudd said she believes that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin has the right views on homosexuality.

She said: “It’s like he [Putin] can see the problem ahead … I think that there should be a law protecting children from the propaganda of homosexuality as normal. They’re trying to build their family life and structure in Russia and people in the West don’t seem to understand our family life and structures are breaking down.”

Ms Rudd continued, “I guess the bottom line, if there’s one thing I can say that can’t be challenged, it’s that society needs to protect its children as best they can.”

4. Australia has been defeated in the first test of The Ashes series in the UK. It was close until the end when Australia lost by just 14 runs after Brad Haddin was caught out.