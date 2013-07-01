22 mouth-watering red velvet recipes

Love red velvet cake, but looking for a way to make the decadent dessert even more special? Check out these twists on the sweet and delicious dessert favorite. From brownies to biscotti and ice cream to icebox cakes, these 22 indulgent red velvet recipes are too amazing to resist.
Red Velvet Deep Dish Cookies
COURTESY OF CREATED BY DIANE
A boxed red velvet cake mix is combined with white chocolate and dark chocolate chips in this thick cookie from Created by Diane. Baked in a deep-dish cookie pan or muffin-top pan, the resulting confection has a crispy edge and chewy center.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Deep Dish Cookies
Red Velvet Twinkies
COURTESY OF CRAVE BY RANDOM HOUSE
Check out this upscale version of the convenience-store American treat from Crave by Random House. Dark cocoa powder gives the cake a decadent flavour while goat cheese adds tang to the cream cheese filling.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Twinkies
Red Velvet Cupcake Ice Cream
COURTESY OF DRIZZLE AND DIP
This ice cream from Drizzle and Dip is as dramatic as the cake that inspired it, thanks to crumbled red velvet cupcakes and cream-cheese frosting swirled into the mix before and during the churning process.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Cupcake Ice Cream
Red Velvet Icebox Cakes
COURTESY OF SUGAR HERO
At just 13 cms tall and 6.5 cms around, these miniature icebox-style cakes from Sugar Hero are made with a crunchy red velvet-inspired wafer cookie and layered with a whipped cream and cream-cheese frosting. Letting the cakes chill overnight lets the cream soak into the cookies, softening them into a cake-like texture.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Icebox Cakes
Red Velvet Oreos
COURTESY OF KRISSY’S CREATIONS
Krissy’s Creations combines an Oreo’s texture with red velvet flavour in this twist on the name-brand sandwich cookie. To get the cookie’s shape and size just right, bake one large red velvet cookie on a baking sheet and use a round cookie cutter to create uniform cookies. A homemade cream filling completes the Oreo homage.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Oreos
Red Velvet Brownie Truffles
COURTESY OF COOKIN’ COWGIRL
For a fun and fancy dessert, try Cookin’ Cowgirl’s red velvet-inspired truffles. Cover dense brownie-batter balls with whipped cream-cheese frosting and sprinkles for a drool-worthy bite.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Brownie Truffles
Red Velvet Milkshake Shooters
COURTESY OF THE CAKE MERCHANT
Need dessert in 10 minutes? Try this sweet and sassy shooter from The Cake Merchant. Dip the rims of shot glasses in melted white chocolate and coat with sprinkles. Blend ice cream, milk, vanilla extract, red velvet cake mix, and some red food coloring together, pour into the rimmed glasses, and add some cute straws. Voila!
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Milkshake Shooters
Red Velvet Baked Donuts
COURTESY OF TASTE AND TELL
If you don’t already own a donut pan, this recipe from Taste and Tell makes buying one worth the investment! These baked donuts taste almost as good as the fried kind—and are topped with a light sugar glaze.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Baked Donuts
Mini Red Velvet Bundt Cakes
COURTESY OF OVERTIME COOK
Traditional red velvet cake gets a mini makeover when baked in little bundt cake pans, like in these cute creations from Overtime Cook. Top them with cream cheese glaze and white sugar pearls for an elegant evening look.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cakes
Healthy Red Velvet Cheesecake Smoothie
COURTESY OF FOOD WANDERINGS IN ASIA
In this all-natural smoothie from Food Wanderings in Asia beets are the secret to the bold color. Cottage cheese adds a cheesecake-like twist to the rich and creamy shake with a light cocoa taste.
Get the recipe: Healthy Red Velvet Cheesecake Smoothie
Red Velvet Brownies
COURTESY OF SMELLS LIKE HOME
Treat yourself to a lesson in contrast: A chewy, dense, bright red brownie is topped with a fluffy white chocolate buttercream frosting in this indulgent dessert from Smells Like Home.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Brownies
Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies
COURTESY OF COOKING CLASSY
If red velvet cupcakes and chocolate chip cookies had a baby, the bundle of joy would be this cookie from Cooking Classy. The gorgeously red concoction is lightly chocolatey and deliciously chewy.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies
COURTESY OF LET’S DISH
A modified boxed cake mix helps create this modern version of a whoopie pie (like a big fat Oreo) from Let’s Dish. The slightly chewy red velvet cookies are just the right thickness to perfectly sandwich the cream cheese-based filling.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies
Red Velvet Pancakes
COURTESY OF COOKING CLASSY
Looking for a decadent and delicious breakfast? These from-scratch red velvet pancakes with a cream cheese glaze from Cooking Classy will put dessert course flavours at the top of your day.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Pancakes
Red Velvet Martinis
COURTESY OF THE CRAFTY HOSTESS
You don’t have to choose between cocktails or dessert with this libation from The Crafty Hostess. Dip the rims of martini glasses in frosting and red sugar, and drizzle chocolate syrup in bottom of each glass. Shake vodka, crème de cacao, buttermilk, and red food color over ice before serving up a drinkable dessert.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Martinis
Red Velvet “Nutella” Spread
COURTESY OF DIARY OF A MAD HAUSFRAU
This homemade chocolate, almond, and hazelnut spread from Diary of a Mad Hausfrau is reminiscent of the delicious chocolatey sandwich spread. It’s unique tangy flavour combines red velvet, chocolate, and nuts and is perfect for Nutella fans.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet "Nutella" Spread
Red Velvet Waffle
COURTESY OF NOT YOUR MOMMA’S COOKIE
Your waffle iron won’t know what hit it when you pour this batter in. The traditional red velvet recipe from Not Your Momma’s Cookie includes buttermilk, cocoa powder, and white vinegar, and there’s no syrup necessary; a cream cheese glaze completes the standard flavours. Get the recipe at Not Your Momma’s Cookie.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Waffle
Red Velvet Biscotti
COURTESY OF SOMETHING SWANKY
For a super-easy confection you can enjoy with coffee morning, noon, and night, try this biscotti from Something Swanky. Made with a boxed red velvet cake mix, the dry cookies can be dipped in white chocolate and pecans—or whatever your taste buds prefer.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Biscotti
Red Velvet Popsicles
COURTESY OF SANDY TOES AND POPSICLES
Think it’s too hot outside to dig into a rich red velvet cake? Try this popsicle version from Sandy Toes and Popsicles. Layer red-tinted chocolate pudding and a sweet cream cheese mixture in small Dixie cups, freeze, and revel in the frosty flavours on a sultry summer day.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Popsicles
Red Velvet Cake Batter Popcorn
COURTESY OF ICY VIOLET’S KITCHEN
The mix of sweet and savoury makes this red velvet popcorn concoction from Icy Violet’s Kitchen a winning combination. It tastes like cake and frosting poured onto slightly salty popcorn. The crumbly result is perfect for snacking or can easily be molded into popcorn balls.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Cake Batter Popcorn
Red Velvet Ice Cream Sandwiches
COURTESY OF KERSTIE PEDERSON
Beat the heat with these red velvet ice cream sandwiches from Kerstie Pederson. Sandwich cheesecake ice cream between red velvet sugar cookies for a deliciously cool dessert.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Ice Cream Sandwiches
Red Velvet Cheesecake
COURTESY OF THE RECIPE GIRL COOKBOOK
You can have your cake—cheesecake and red velvet—and eat it, too, in this two-for-one treat from The Recipe Girl Cookbook. A thick velvety cheesecake layer is stacked between two red velvet cake rounds, all topped with a coat of cream cheese frosting.
Get the recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake