21 signs you're a great dad

Being a good dad is no small task. Whether you're going to be a father or if you're one already, you're pretty instrumental in shaping that little person's opinion of men.

No pressure or anything.

So here's my personal list of some of the things that make a great father:

1. Someone who mans up to a baby's level 10 backshit (anything that exceeds an 8 has gone above the neckline) and doesn't pass it off to mum.

2. Someone who'll read you Goodnight Moon 7 billion times just because you like it even though there is no plausible explanation why anyone would find that book appealing.

3. Someone who will push you on the swing just a wee bit higher than anyone else.

4. Someone that will teach you to drive without yelling at you (too much).

5. Someone that teaches you that anyone that is rude to receptionists, waiters or petrol station attendants just because they think they are beneath them, is a dick and not worth knowing.

6. Someone who lets you eat most of his pizza while you both watch Star Wars.

7. Someone who doesn't necessarily know what post-labour perineal care entails but will go to the pharmacy without question to get epsom salts.

8. Someone that knows what time you go to bed, where you go to school and if you're allergic to anything at any given time in your life.

9. Someone who says, "You're not wearing that, are you?", "Not while you're living under my roof." and "Smarten up" at least once, as they are a right of passage for any father that is paying attention.