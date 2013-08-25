The cruelty-free beauty brands you should be supporting.

By NICKY CHAMP

Disclaimer: No bunnies were harmed in the making of this post.

Whenever we write anything about beauty on Mamamia one thing our readers request is product recommendations from cruelty-free brands (not that we actively promote the opposite) so without further ado, here are 21 Aussie beauty brands that are free from animal testing.

1. People for Plants.

Yes, that’s Jamie Durie on the People for Plants marketing material, he developed the brand with two friends Andrew Brown and Anna Addicoat. The extensive skincare range is certified organic and free of parabens, sulphates and any nasties.

Our favourite product: Kakadu plum, calendula, chamomile eye cream $19.95

2. Eco Tan

Eco Tan founder Sonya Driver created her own range after her sister’s melanoma scare and has developed fully certified and organic tanning products for both in salon (spray tans) and at-home use.

We love: Eco Tan’s Winter Skin $27.95.

3. Kester Black

The folks at Kester Black use sustainable production methods including the use of recyclable materials and small batch manufacturing to minimise wastage. Anna Ross, the company’s Director, guarantees that “none of our products or ingredients have been tested on animals either by our company; by anyone on our behalf or by any of our suppliers at any time within the last five years. We are also a vegan product; none of our products contain any ingredient derived from animals.”

Our pick: Nebula (shown below) $17.

4. O&M

One of Zoe Foster’s favourites, O&M was created to challenge the artificial norms of haircare. Their products are specially formulated with naturally derived ingredients and is free from sulphates, parabens, propylene glycol, MIT, Phthalates and Triclosan.

Our pick: Atonic thickening spray, $28.95

5. Avalon Organics

You may have seen this brand in your local chemist, and with good reason they’ve been around since 1994. Their mission is Consciousness in Cosmetics a promise which includes using 100% vegetarian ingredients and rejecting animal testing at any level.