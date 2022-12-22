Australia is hosting the Women's World Cup next year. But are we ready for it?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has just wrapped up this week, and while our beloved Socceroos didn’t win the tournament, our success in Qatar has given us much to learn from ahead of the Women’s World Cup – which will take place in our own backyard next July.

In just 209 days, the very best female footballers from across the globe will flock to Australian and New Zealand shores – bringing thousands of fans with them for what promises to be the single biggest sporting event held in Australia since the Sydney 2000 Olympics. By all accounts, it will be an event for the history books – particularly for women.

But unlike the men’s World Cup, the Women’s World Cup – and women’s sport more broadly – continues to struggle to get the support, funding and attention it deserves, despite the incredible pool of talent we are blessed with in Australia right now.

Our female athletes not only get paid less, play shorter seasons and often have to work additional jobs just to get by, but also have to battle the fact that the (false) perception that women’s sport being inferior to the men’s continues to be a problem among Australian sports fans.

Watch: Mamamia attends the EA Sports Women's Football Summit in London. Post continues after video.