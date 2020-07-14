5 smart, expert hacks to keep your coloured hair healthy.

Nothing can infuse you with a new zest for life quite like a vibrant, fresh hair colour.

But it’s not something that can be achieved without a few tips and tricks up your sleeve.

With COVID-19 restrictions in most Australian states easing and (socially distanced) social events slowly starting back up, it’s time for lacklustre hair that’s been sitting on the bench to get back in the colour game.

However, just like you wouldn’t start painting a house without preparing it first, you can’t just colour your hair without a little preparation and research.

So, here are five, Schwarzkopf expert-approved hacks to keep your coloured hair looking healthy.

Hack #1 – Just like an athlete stepping onto the field, your hair needs pre-game prep.

As much as a new colour will give you a lift, it’s not a quick fix for damaged or distressed hair.

Instead, it’s better to start a new regime for your hair in the weeks leading up to the colour, focusing on strengthening your hair with products that don’t contain artificial colourants, so it has the capacity to heal.

“The condition of your hair prior to colouring will determine how long your colour will look its best,” the team at Schwarzkopf’s adviceline told Mamamia. “So the better your hair condition is in prior to colouring, the longer the colour results will last.”

The Schwarzkopf team recommended using products that are designed to work together specifically for coloured hair, such as the new Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH range.

The range includes colour-locking minerals and pomegranate oil to strengthen hair and lock in colour vibrancy, while remaining free from artificial colourants.