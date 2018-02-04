Sixers thrash Scorchers to win Women's Big Bash League final.

Sarah Coyte hasn’t ruled out an international return after inspiring the Sydney Sixers to consecutive WBBL crowns.
Coyte starred with the ball as the Sixers bowled out the Perth Scorchers for 99 in Sunday’s final at Adelaide Oval.
The Sixers made light work of the run chase, losing just one wicket and securing the title with 31 balls to spare.
Coyte took 3-17, a week after returning to top-level cricket following almost a year out of the game while battling anxiety.
After collecting the player of the match award, Coyte said she was uncertain if she would press for a spot in Australia’s Twenty20 squad for the World Cup in November.
“I don’t know,” the 26-year-old said.
Champions! (again) ????????#WBBLFinal pic.twitter.com/t90l9zHsRn
— Rebel Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) February 4, 2018