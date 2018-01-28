In 2001, I graduated from high school.

The next year I packed up my low-slung jeans, my Steve Madden wedges, and my collection of CDs and headed off to university.

It was a very different world back then.

Will and Grace was on the TV… everyone was still talking about Friends… Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears were touring the world.

We wore jeans and a nice top when we went out at night and we pulled two greasy strands of hair out of our ponytails to ‘soften our faces’.

Um, actually, all this sounds very familiar and very 2018.

Is… is 2018 the early noughties all over again?

I would bet my Motorola mobile phone and butterfly hairclips that it is.

Let me lay out my case for you:

Will and Grace are back.



After a 15 year hiatus, Will and Grace are back on our TV screens via Stan.

Sure, their jokes and wardrobes (and faces) have had a little update but they still feel gloriously early noughties.

And their ratings have proved that in this post-Trump world we can’t get enough of them.

Queer Eye is coming back.