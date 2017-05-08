fashion

All the best looks from the MTV Movie Awards. The wackiest fashion we've seen all year.

If you thought the Met Gala boasted some wacky fashion, wait until you see the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet.

Held in LA, the celebration brings together all the stars from all the shows you’ve binged over the last year and included outfits of sequins, feathers, leather and barely there pants – sometimes all at once. No LBDs or simple ballgowns to see here, folks.

Watch: All the times women have kicked ass at the MTV Awards today. 

Boring, it was not – and we’re damn grateful for it.

From sequin cut out dresses to tracksuit pants – yes really – here are all the looks you need to see from today’s red carpet.

All the looks you need to see from the 2017 MTV Movie and Tv Awards

MTV-Chanel-West
MTV-Chanel-WestImage: Getty
MTV-Farrah-Abraham
MTV-Farrah-AbrahamImage: Getty
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT
MTV-Holland-Roden
MTV-Holland-RodenImage: Getty
MTV-Kat-Graham
MTV-Kat-GrahamImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
MTV-Noah-Cyrus
MTV-Noah-CyrusImage: Getty
Cara Delevingne
Cara DelevingneImage: Getty
MTV-Hailee-Steinfeld
MTV-Hailee-SteinfeldImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
MTV-Amandla-Stenberg
MTV-Amandla-StenbergImage: Getty
MTV-Alison-Williams
MTV-Alison-WilliamsImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
MTV-Shannon-Purser
MTV-Shannon-PurserImage: Getty
MTV-MMTV-Millie-Bobby-Brownillie-Bobby-Brown
MTV-Millie-Bobby-BrownImage: Getty
MTV-Tracee-Ellis-Ross
MTV-Tracee-Ellis-RossImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
MTV-Amber-Rose
MTV-Amber-RoseImage: Getty
MTV-Taraji-P-Henson
MTV-Taraji-P-HensonImage: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
MTV-Issa-Rae
MTV-Issa-RaeImage: Getty
MTV-Jasmine-Tookes
MTV-Jasmine-TookesImage: Getty
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???