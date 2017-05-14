Australia's Isaiah has finished in the top ten at Eurovision.

Australia has come ninth in Eurovision with some wondering if a mooning reveller with an Australian flag hampered Isaiah Firebrace’s chance at victory.

Portugal won the glitzy global singing competition while Australia’s 17-year-old entrant was in fourth place after the jury vote but dropped to ninth after the viewer votes were collated.

Some blamed the slip on a mooning reveller who stormed the stage draped in an Australian flag and dropped his pants during a performance by Ukraine’s 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala.

“i bet it will effect the votes in the grandfinal too. We will have to wait and see. It’s really unfair on Isaiah someone would do that,” tweeter Kylie Hajdu posted, reflecting the feelings of many others during the broadcast on Sunday morning in Australia.

Although British comedian Dawn French gave the mooner a thumbs up as she tweeted: “Actually, no…my money now on that bottom!!!!!! #eurovision”.