celebrity

Our big Aussie win, and the hidden Handmaid's Tale statement: Absolutely everything Emmys you need to know.

The biggest night in television is officially done, with the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards coming and wowing Los Angeles for another year.

From former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s surprise performance to some of the most memorable red carpet fashion of all time, the 69th Emmys certainly packed a punch…

MORE FROM THE EMMY’S:

All of the winners.

Australian acting royalty Nicole Kidman has won the award for best lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Big Little Lies. She joins Big Little Lies colleagues Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard and Jean-Marc Vallee, who also took home statues for the HBO series.

In company with Big Little Lies, a number of other major series also emerged as clear favourites for the night, notably The Handmaid’s Tale and Veep.

Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Reed Morano and Bruce Miller all won awards for The Handmaid’s Tale. The show also won the outstanding drama series award as well.

elisabeth moss emmys
Elisabeth Moss is a favourite to win the Best Actress award. Source: Getty.

The outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series awards were won by Veep and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, while Donald Glover took home the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and the outstanding directing for a comedy series for his self-written television show, Atlanta.

Saturday Night Live's Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon were awarded the supporting actor and actress awards for a comedy series, while Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe scooped up awards for their writing skills on the Netflix comedy series, Master of None. 

Yvonne Strahovski emmys
Image via Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

John Lithgow received a statue for his performance as Prime Minister Winston Churchill on Netflix's The Crown; Sterling K. Brown was awarded the outstanding lead actor in a drama series Emmy for his performance in This is Us, and actor and rapper Riz Ahmed took home the outstanding lead actor in a limited series award for The Night Of. 

The outstanding variety talk series award was claimed by British funnyman John Oliver for his work on Last Week Tonight and The Voice were awarded the award for outstanding reality-competition program.

Listen: Laura and Clare discuss why the 2017 Emmys are so important for women. Post continues...   

Red carpet fashion

One of the first looks we couldn't stop staring at is the low-cut red gown worn by Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski, who starred as Serena Joy in The Handmaid's Tale. 

Her choice of red, with a high thigh split and low neck seems to be a direct nod to her role on the show, where women's roles were indexed by the colours they wore. Strahovski's character wore teal, while the Handmaid's wore red.

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin at the Emmy Awards. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old actress introduced E! News to her husband Tim Loden on the Emmys red carpet, sharing for the first time that they married just months ago.

"We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, just to cool down," she said. "It was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time."

Oh, and the Stranger Things cast arrived on the red carpet in killer suits.

Here are the best looks so far...

Emmy Awards 2017

Millie Bobby BrownMillie Bobby Brown. Image via Getty.
Sarah Hyland. Image via Getty.Sarah Hyland. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anna ChlumskyAnna Chlumsky. Image via Getty.
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsAmanda Crew. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSofía Vergara. Image via Getty.
Edie Falco. Image via Getty.Edie Falco. Image via Getty.
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsAnika Noni. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Samantha Bee. Image via Getty.Comedian Samantha Bee. Image via Getty.
Julianne Hough. Image via Getty.Julianne Hough. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ajiona AlexusAjiona Alexus. Image via Getty.
Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.
Abby Elliott. Image via Getty.Abby Elliott. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.Yvonne Strahovski. Image via Getty.
Nina KiriNina Kiri. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Erin Lim. Image via Getty.Erin Lim. Image via Getty.
Rashida Jones. Image via Getty.Rashida Jones. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Uzo Aduba emmys
Uzo Aduba. Image via Getty.
James Corden (L) and producer Julia Carey emmys
James Corden (L) and producer Julia Carey. Image via Getty.
Ellie Kemper emmys
Ellie Kemper. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lily Tomlin emmys
Lily Tomlin. Image via Getty.
Jessica Biel emmys
Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tessa Thompson emmys
Tessa Thompson. Image via Getty.
Heidi Klum emmys
Heidi Klum. Image via Getty.
Kate McKinnon emmys
Kate McKinnon. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lea Michele emmys
Lea Michele. Image via Getty.
Viola Davis emmys
Viola Davis. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Elizabeth Moss emmys
Elizabeth Moss. Image via Getty.
Laverne Cox emmys
Laverne Cox. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaimie Alexander emmys
Jaimie Alexander . Image via Getty.
Leslie Jones emmys
Leslie Jones. Image via Getty.
Debra Messing emmys
Debra Messing. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zoë Kravitz emmys
Zoë Kravitz. Image via Getty.
Nicole Kidman emmys
Nicole Kidman. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shailene Woodley emmys
Shailene Woodley. Image via Getty.
Reese Witherspoon emmys
Reese Witherspoon. Image via Getty.
Alec Baldwin (L) and TV personality Hilaria Baldwin emmys
Alec Baldwin (L) and TV personality Hilaria Baldwin. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rashina Jones emmys
Rashina Jones. Image via Getty.
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli emmys
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cicely Tyson emmys
Cicely Tyson. Image via Getty.
gabrielle union emmys
Gabrielle Union. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jane Krakowski emmys
Jane Krakowski. Image via Getty.
Gina Rodriguez emmys
Gina Rodriguez. Image via Getty.
Ariel Winter emmys
Ariel Winter. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Julie Bowen emmys
Julie Bowen. Image via Getty.
Robin Wright and Dylan Frances Penn
Robin Wright (L) and Dylan Frances Penn. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Julia Louis Dreyfus emmys
Julia Louis Dreyfus. Image via Getty.
Chrissy Metz getty
Chrissy Metz. Image via Getty.
Susan Sarandon emmys
Susan Sarandon. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra emmys
Priyanka Chopra. Image via Getty.
keri russell emmys
Keri Russel. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
allison janney emmys
Allison Janney. Image via Getty.
tina fey emmys
Tina Fey. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Thandie Newton emmys
Thandie Newton. Image via Getty.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who's missing from the above Stranger Things shot, is also looking stunning in a cream, strapless, princess-like gown with her short hair pulled back off her face.

As well as this, the red carpet has seen plunging necklines; one jumpsuit (more to come, we're sure); and lots and lots of sparkle.

READ MORE: 

The award-winning podcast Mamamia Out Loud is doing their first live show. There will be laughs, disagreements and you can meet the hosts afterwards! We’re also donating $5 of every ticket price to Share The Dignity so grab your friends and come along to share the love and laughs, get your tickets here.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???