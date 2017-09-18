The biggest night in television is officially done, with the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards coming and wowing Los Angeles for another year.

From former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s surprise performance to some of the most memorable red carpet fashion of all time, the 69th Emmys certainly packed a punch…

MORE FROM THE EMMY’S:

All of the winners.

Australian acting royalty Nicole Kidman has won the award for best lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Big Little Lies. She joins Big Little Lies colleagues Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard and Jean-Marc Vallee, who also took home statues for the HBO series.

In company with Big Little Lies, a number of other major series also emerged as clear favourites for the night, notably The Handmaid’s Tale and Veep.

Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Reed Morano and Bruce Miller all won awards for The Handmaid’s Tale. The show also won the outstanding drama series award as well.

The outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series awards were won by Veep and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, while Donald Glover took home the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and the outstanding directing for a comedy series for his self-written television show, Atlanta.

Saturday Night Live's Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon were awarded the supporting actor and actress awards for a comedy series, while Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe scooped up awards for their writing skills on the Netflix comedy series, Master of None.