We barely recognised all the stars of The Crown on the BAFTAs red carpet.

The crew behind The Crown did an amazing job at transforming the stars of the Netflix drama series into British royalty.

Such a good job in fact, that when we saw the talented actors gracing the British Academy Television Awards red carpet we almost didn’t recognise them.

Listen: The Crown is Downton Abbey with royals.





Victoria Hamilton (who played The Queen Mother) left our jaws on the floor in a gorgeous fitted gold dress.

Meanwhile Vanessa Kirby traded her polished Princess Margaret image in for an edgy, yet delicate red carpet look.

Unfortunately for The Crown crew, the drama did not pick up any of the five awards it was nominated for.

Click through the gallery to see all The Crown stars on the red carpet.

Queen-mother Victoria Hamilton as The Queen Mother and on the BAFTAs red carpet. (Images via Getty/Netflix.)

sister-margeret Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and on the BAFTAs red carpet. (Images via Getty/Netflix.)