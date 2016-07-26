Finally! The winner of MasterChef 2016 has been announced.

The winner of the 2016 Masterchef has been announced after a final that cut closer than the blade of a freshly sharpened Shun.

Elena Duggan has taken home the title and the prizes with an incredible 86 points scored over the three final rounds.

The competition truly boiled down to the final round where both contestants struggled to recreate a diabolically difficult dessert.

Coffee-roaster Matt Sinclair was pit against teacher Elena Duggan after their impressive semi-final dishes scored them a place in the final round.

The prize this year is $250,000 cash as well as a magazine column.

The final showdown saw the contestants battle it out to capture points over three main rounds:

The first round offered contestants 30 points for a 60-minute dish based around one ingredient.

Duggan plated marron with a dashi dressing while Sinclair presented confit quail with a corn and chorizo salsa.

The second round once again offered 30 points for a main that could take any cuisine with any ingredients.