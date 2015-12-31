As 2015 comes to a close, we reflect on the iconic images that defined the year. Here is 2015 in 20 pictures.

Warning: Some images are confronting.

1. The ‘Je Suis Charlie’ movement

7 January: Freedom of speech supporters adopted the slogan ‘Je Suis Charlie’ during widespread demonstrations of support following a massacre at the offices of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hedbo, which killed eight editorial staffers. The controversial post-attack cover also took up the theme, with the prophet Mohammed crying and holding a sign with the words “Tout Est Pardonné” (“All Is Forgiven”).

2. THAT dress

26 February: It started as a mother-daughter disagreement and got the world talking. Was it black and blue or white and gold?

What’s the deal with this fucking dress? #blueandblack A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 26, 2015 at 8:11pm PST

3. Weasel rides a woodpecker

2 March: Amateur photographer Martin Le-May managed to snap a weasel hitching a ride on the back of a woodpecker (OK, well possibly attacking the pretty bird) at London’s Honchurch Country Park. The image went viral and inspired many fabulous ‘weaselpecker’ memes.

4. Germanwings crash

24 March: Germanwings pilot deliberately crashes plane into French Alps, killing the 150 passengers and crew on board.