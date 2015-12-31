As 2015 comes to a close, we reflect on the iconic images that defined the year. Here is 2015 in 20 pictures.
Warning: Some images are confronting.
1. The ‘Je Suis Charlie’ movement
7 January: Freedom of speech supporters adopted the slogan ‘Je Suis Charlie’ during widespread demonstrations of support following a massacre at the offices of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hedbo, which killed eight editorial staffers. The controversial post-attack cover also took up the theme, with the prophet Mohammed crying and holding a sign with the words “Tout Est Pardonné” (“All Is Forgiven”).
2. THAT dress
26 February: It started as a mother-daughter disagreement and got the world talking. Was it black and blue or white and gold?
3. Weasel rides a woodpecker
2 March: Amateur photographer Martin Le-May managed to snap a weasel hitching a ride on the back of a woodpecker (OK, well possibly attacking the pretty bird) at London’s Honchurch Country Park. The image went viral and inspired many fabulous ‘weaselpecker’ memes.
4. Germanwings crash
24 March: Germanwings pilot deliberately crashes plane into French Alps, killing the 150 passengers and crew on board.