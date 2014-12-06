movies

20 ways to fall back in love with your partner.

Sometimes life just gets in the way.

Routines, work, kids and friends. Sporting events, Christmas parties and your mum’s-cousin’s-nephew’s-daughter’s christening.

Before you know it you’re in a rut with your partner.

It happens!

But before you go searching for a new one, consider the fact that you probably just need a new outlook! Try these 20 simple tricks and you’ll see your love in a whole new light.

Start a New Hobby Together
Don't deny sex
Laugh at his jokes
Compliment him
Do something crazy together
Go on a double date
Let him be the man
Ask him what he fantasises about
Get competitive
Ask your girlfriends what they like about him
Do it his way
Brag about him
Find his celebrity doppelgnger
Set a huge goal together
Hit on him
Break your own rules
Play the perfect hostess
Wipe the slate
Pretend you just met
Take a trip

