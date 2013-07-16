beauty

iNews: Home births aren't illegal in Australia, until something goes wrong

The latest parenting news from around the globe
Home births aren't illegal, until something goes wrong

Having a home birth isn't illegal, but when something goes wrong family homes are being treated as crime scenes.
iNews: This previously free vaccine now cost between $40 and $200More than half of Australians are planning to go unvaccinated against the flu this year. Getty.
If you have children, don't bother trying to rent a home here

Picky landlords in the Northern Territory are reportedly ignoring rental applications that include children.
Why women cope with stress better than men

It's a fact that working mums have known for years and now science has proven it - women cope with stress better than men.
Boys get paid more to do chores than girls, even though they do less

Okay, this has got to stop!
Families barely spend any quality time together

Families spend just 36 minutes of 'quality time' together PER DAY during the week.
Rapist dad can't believe he wasn't jailed

A father who repeatedly raped his own daughter from the age of 9 for 5 years, was surprised he received such a light sentence for his horri
These deaths are tragic and preventable, so why aren't they being stopped?

On Tuesday at around 6.40pm, while two naval vessels were monitoring it, an asylum seeker boat rolled onto its

