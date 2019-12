Bastille Day – otherwise known as French National Day – falls on 14 July. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille, a fortress-prison and this event was seen as a symbol of the uprising of modern France in 1789. And, it's a brilliant excuse to eat some on France's finest delicacies. These brunch ideas will get your Sunday off to delicious start. Bon appétit.

French-bastille-brunch-1 French Toast This is the how frugal French foodies used up old and stale bread. Bread was either soaked in milk or egg and then baked or fried.

French-bastille-brunch-5 Croissant This is France's best export as far as we are concerned. They are hard to make but so delicious! They are worth every second.

french-bastille-brunch-11 Mini Smoked Salmon Quiche These quiche's are incredible and always popular at brunch.

french-bastille-brunch-3 Classic Quiche Lorraine The original Quiche Lorraine had no cheese, but we find it hard to go past this delicious recipe courtesy of the brilliant Gary Mehigan of Mast

French-bastille-brunch-7 Ham, Spinach and Mushroom Crpe This french-bastille-brunch-12 Cheese Souffl French cooking isn't always easy but a souffl is doable as long as you follow the instructions carefully.

French-bastille-brunch-6 Nicoise Salad This delicious French salad is so simple and so delicious. Try it for brunch, lunch or even as a lovely light dinner.

French-bastille-brunch-10 Lemon Syrup Friands by Julie Goodwin Friands are delicious at the best of times.