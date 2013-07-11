iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Kellie of Mama Pyjama explains exactly how to deal with the ups and downs of motherhood in her post Routine Disruptions.

Children don’t come with a manual for a reason…they, like us (as parents) are all different. Sometimes there’s peace in letting go and accepting things for what they are. It’s ok to break the rules sometimes, and to go against the advice of experts, friends and family. It’s ok to follow your gut or to do all the ‘bad’ things if it means you’ll get an extra bit of sleep, or a break from the crying. These days don’t last forever, it will fall into place eventually and you will get your life back and some semblance of routine. The time to get there just sometimes takes a little longer…but why cause yourself further stress by trying to do things that just aren’t working just because it is the best approach for the majority?

Read the rest of Kellie's post here.

Cassie Hamer of Mum plus More shares her story of a very public child meltdown in her post My Lowest Parenting Moment.

I don't even need a millisecond to recall my lowest parenting moment. It happened when I was 36 weeks pregnant. I was taking my 20 month old to Gymbaroo which, a movement and music class for 0 – 5 year olds where the kids spend half the time doing 'free play' on the play equipment, and the other half doing group activities, like singing, dancing and playing musical instruments. Except that my 20 month old decided she did not 'do' group time. Not only would she not do it, she decided to scream about it, very hysterically, while thrashing about in my arms.

Read the rest of Cassie's post here.

Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared tackles the sticky subject of having another baby and what to do when people ask in her post So…when do you think you'll have another one?

As many of my friends with toddlers are already pregnant again, I can’t say I feel no pressure at all right now. I get paranoid that my winter comfort eating will put me on bump watch and that my denials of pregnancy will only make people believe I’m protesting too much (I probably am protesting too much but it has nothing to do with any baby news – just my paranoia)!!

Read the rest of Keri's post here.

Sarah-Joy Pierce of Love Bites writes about some very special new additions to her family in her post Puppies…I can't believe it!

We had not been gone 24 hours when I received a message at 1am from our dog-sitter to say ‘congratulations, you’re a grandma!!’. This did not make me feel any better about celebrating my 23rd birthday…talk about ageing quickly!

I think that she had them early purely out of spite because we left her for a week – you know how dogs get when you pull out a suitcase? This was ten times worse. The puppies were a whole week old before we met them!